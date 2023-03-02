John C. Clark has joined the Walker Jones PC law firm as partner with a concentration in criminal law.
Clark earned his law degree from the University of Dayton in Ohio, where he graduated ninth in his class. He did an externship with the U.S. Magistrate Judge of Dayton and earned a position as a staff writer and later associate editor for the UDSL Law Review. Clark has written briefs for and argued before the Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of Virginia.
A native of Florida, he earned a bachelor of science degree in chemistry from Florida State University in Tallahassee.
Clark is admitted to the Virginia State Bar, the D.C. Bar, and the Florida Bar. In addition, he is a member of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Bar.
Early in his career, Clark worked for Venable, a law firm in Washington. He moved his practice to the Warrenton area 18 years ago to reduce his travel and spend more time with his family.
“As a local attorney, I enjoy working one-on-one with people and helping them with their real-life situations,” Clark said.
Walker Jones has offices in Warrenton and Washington, Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.