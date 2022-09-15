Debbie Jones, the president and CEO of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, was recently awarded a lifetime achievement honor from the Virginia Associations of Chamber of Commerce Executives.
Jones is retiring in December after more than 32 years with the chamber.
The association’s Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes outstanding performance in the field of chamber of commerce management in the commonwealth and is presented to individuals who have exhibited characteristics that make him or her a leader both in their chamber and community, according to a news release. Also considered for the honor are outstanding achievements, effectiveness in addressing challenges, professionalism, program development and implementation, fiscal management, stature in the community and other special qualities are considered in the award process.
Jones led the Prince William chamber through a period of significant transition, growth and success, according to the release. She began her chamber career in 1990 when she was hired as the communications coordinator. In January 1993 she was promoted to serve as the president and CEO of the then-Prince William County-Greater Manassas Chamber, which served businesses and organizations in the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park and throughout western Prince William County. Under her leadership over the next 17 years, the PWC-GM Chamber grew to over 1,000 members.
“I consider myself a very lucky person who has enjoyed almost every day of my time with the chamber, due to the many wonderful people that I have met, the unique opportunities that I have experienced, and the connections that I have made,” Jones said in her retirement announcement. “I am passionate and optimistic about the future of the Prince William Chamber and this wonderful community.”
Joyce Waugh, president and CEO of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, was also recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award after serving in Roanoke for nearly 22 years.
