Karmen Fittes has been named the inaugural chief of UVA Health human resources, where she will oversee human resources for its multiple entities, including hospitals in Manassas, Haymarket and Culpeper.
Fittes comes to UVA Health from the University of California-Davis, where she has served since 2016 as executive director of talent and rewards for the university and its health system.
“A key part of our vision is to become the nation’s leading public academic health system and best place to work,” said Dr. K. Craig Kent, chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at UVA. “I look forward to working with Karmen to make UVA Health an even more attractive place to work, one where team members are excited to build careers and help us transform healthcare.”
Fittes has more than 25 years of human resources experience, including more than 20 in healthcare. Before her tenure at UC-Davis, Fittes served from 2013 to 2016 as director of organizational effectiveness for Alberta Health Services in Canada.
“We are delighted to welcome Karmen to the UVA team,” said John Kosky, UVA VP & Chief Human Resources Officer. “She has the right mix of skills, experience and background to support our team members with opportunities to grow, develop and succeed, as well as to recruit more people to join our mission of transforming health and inspiring hope for everyone.”
Fittes earned both a bachelor’s degree in commerce and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Saskatchewan.
“I look forward to working with health system leadership, the human resources team and everyone at this leading institution to support workplaces where employees want to work, want to stay, and want to contribute," Fittes said. "A highly diverse and highly engaged talented workforce is foundational to achieving our objectives.”
Fittes will join UVA on Sept. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.