KinderCare Learning Centers around Northern Virginia are offering a free week of child care for kids to connect in person with their peers.
Eight centers in Bristow, Dumfries, Fairfax and Woodbridge will have a free week of learning and play from April 19 to May 14.
All KinderCare centers are operating with enhanced health and safety protocols that were created in partnership with medical advisors to ensure they are the safest learning environments possible, the company said in a news release.
"And these practices are working: KinderCare’s center transmission rates are just a fraction of the national average," the release said.
Families with children between the ages of six weeks and 6th grade may sign up for a free week at the following locations:
- Braemar KinderCare, 12121 Caithness Circle, Bristow, 703-361-2498
- Gainesville KinderCare, 12871 Braemar Village Plaza, Bristow, 703-366-3020
- Montclair KinderCare, 4381 Kevin Walker Drive, Dumfries, 703-680-2244
- Fairfax KinderCare, 9749 Main Street, Fairfax, 703-273-3155
- Lee Highway KinderCare, 11723 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, 703-385-0468
- Lake Ridge KinderCare, 12781 Harbor Drive, Woodbridge, 703-491-1100
- Old Bridge KinderCare, 1520 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge, 703-490-5145
- Woodbridge KinderCare, 14050 Central Loop, Woodbridge, 703-580-1628
For more information or to sign up for a free week of care, families are encouraged to contact the center director at their preferred location or sign up online.
