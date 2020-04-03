The figures by this point are a mere museum piece from an era rapidly receding in the rear-view mirror, but Arlington started 2020 retaining its position of the best jobs picture in the commonwealth.
With 154,004 county residents employed in the civilian workforce and 3,198 looking for jobs, the January Arlington non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate of 2 percent was lowest among the state’s 134 cities and counties, according to figures reported by the Virginia Employment Commission.
Figures were compiled before the COVID-19 virus saw the national economy hit the skids; the full impact of that situation will not be visible until data for March are reported by state and federal officials.
But most localities across Virginia already had seen a bump up in joblessness from December to January, following the Christmas shopping season. Arlington’s January rate was up from December’s rock-bottom figure of 1.5 percent.
That trend was repeated in jurisdictions across Northern Virginia: In January, the jobless rate of 2.1 percent in Falls Church was up from 1.7 percent a month before; the rate of 2.3 percent in Alexandria was up from 1.8 percent; the rate of 2.4 percent recorded both in Fairfax and Loudoun counties was up from 1.9 percent; and the rate of 2.7 percent in Prince William County was up from 2.1 percent.
In Northern Virginia as a whole, the jobless rate for January was 2.5 percent, representing 1.65 million in the workforce and 42,000 seeking jobs. It had stood at 1.9 percent in December.
Virginia’s unemployment rate from December to January grew from 2.4 percent to 3 percent, while the national rate was up from 3.4 percent to 4 percent.
While the state jobless rate grew, the number of employed in Virginia set a new record in January. Manufacturing, trade/transportation and government helped to lead the boost in jobs.
None of those figures will be particularly relevant going forward, owing to the sharp economic contraction that took place starting in mid-March and may continue for some time.
State officials reported that the 46,277 new jobless claims for the week ending March 21 was up roughly 2,000 percent from the 2,706 claims a week before, and was about twice as high as initial claims in any week during the peaks of the 1990-91 and 2008-09 recessions.
Under state law, those who have been laid off are eligible for unemployment compensation ranging from $60 to $378 per week, although those figures are expected to be bumped up by federal stimulus funding.
Detailed February data on joblessness is expected to be released by state and federal officials in early April, with March data anticipated later in the month.
