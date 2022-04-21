Leadercast, a leadership development company, has partnered with the Prince William Chamber of Commerce to present “Leadercast 2022: The One Thing” on Wednesday, May 4.
The day-long digital leadership conference will be shown locally at George Mason University’s Science and Technology Campus, and virtual tickets are also available. Tickets can be purchased at the chamber’s website.
The diverse lineup of speakers was carefully selected to speak to the one thing that they believe makes a leader worth following. People will walk away inspired to lead better, equipped with practical guidance that they can put into practice the next day.
Speakers include LeVar Burton, Angela Duckworth, Diana Trujillo, Steven Kotler, Andy Stanley, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, Molly Fletcher, David Horsager, Catherine Price, Richard Rohr and Joe Boyd. Tarik Davis will be the host for Leadercast 2022. More information on Leadercast 2022 is available at Leadercast.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.