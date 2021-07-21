Danny Vargas, president and founder of VARCom Solutions, has been elected chair of Leadership Fairfax for the 2021-22 year.

The nonprofit organization that connects, develops and engages leaders also announced the new members of its board of directors for the year.   Leadership Fairfax offers leadership development programming and equity-focused training through three programs: Leadership Fairfax Institute Signature Program, Emerging Leaders Institute and Lifetime Leaders Program.

“Leadership Fairfax is excited to welcome this group of highly motivated, talented and equity-focused leaders to the Board of Directors” said Karen Cleveland, president and CEO of Leadership Fairfax.  

Vargas replaces Kimberly Stewart, founder of Stepping Stones Consulting, as chair.  Vargas also serves as chairman emeritus of the Friends of the National Museum of the American Latino, is former chair of the Virginia Board of Workforce Development and the Dulles Regional Chamber and is the secretary of the Virginia State Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.

Cynthia Bailey, deputy county attorney for Fairfax County, joins the board in the position of vice-chair.

“I am humbled and thrilled to step in as chairman of such an impactful and dynamic organization as Leadership Fairfax at such a pivotal time,” Vargas said.

“We are living through a unique intersection of great anticipation for an economic and social revival after a stifling pandemic; the devastation faced by so many families who lost loved ones or livelihoods due to COVID-19; and the realization that our society still has a long way to go in reckoning with racial, ethnic and other disparities," he added. "As has been the case for over 30 years, Leadership Fairfax will be a leading voice in the region for positivity, unity, and an honest/frank approach to addressing the challenges we face.”

2021 – 2022 LEADERSHIP FAIRFAX BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Danny Vargas

VARCom Solutions

Chair

Cynthia Bailey

Fairfax County Attorney's Office

Vice-Chair

Catherine Nelson

CA Nelson Consulting

Treasurer

Dominic Bonaiuto

Inova Health System

Secretary

Kimberly Stewart

Stepping Stones Consulting

Immediate Past Chair

Doug McDonald

Venable

General Counsel

Meera Ahamed

Washington Gas

 

Huey Battle

Washington Gas - Retired

 

Howard Bell

Always Be Learning

 

Sindy Benavides (*)

League of Latin United American Citizens

 

Stephanie Berkowitz

Northern Virginia Family Service

 

Bill Bouie

Sky Communications

 

Karen Cleveland

Leadership Fairfax

 

Dr. Jim Egenrieder

Virginia Tech NCR

 

Leila Gordon (*)

Reston Community Center

 

Andy Grimm

Apple Federal Credit Union

 

Emily Holubowich

American Heart Association

 

Loren Hudziak

Google

 

Jonathon LaCroix

Cox Communications

 

Susan Parr

FedWriters

 

Scott Price (*)

Dominion Energy

 

Juan Rengel (*)

Fairfax County Department of Taxation

 

Cathy Riley

Fairfax County Economic Development Authority

 

Marie Robles (*)

Northwest Federal Credit Union

 

Lynne Strobel

Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh

 

Douglas Tyson

Fairfax County Public Schools

 

Susan Voss

Navy Federal Credit Union

 

Kerrie Wilson  (*)

Cornerstones

 

(*) – New board member

