Danny Vargas, president and founder of VARCom Solutions, has been elected chair of Leadership Fairfax for the 2021-22 year.
The nonprofit organization that connects, develops and engages leaders also announced the new members of its board of directors for the year. Leadership Fairfax offers leadership development programming and equity-focused training through three programs: Leadership Fairfax Institute Signature Program, Emerging Leaders Institute and Lifetime Leaders Program.
“Leadership Fairfax is excited to welcome this group of highly motivated, talented and equity-focused leaders to the Board of Directors” said Karen Cleveland, president and CEO of Leadership Fairfax.
Vargas replaces Kimberly Stewart, founder of Stepping Stones Consulting, as chair. Vargas also serves as chairman emeritus of the Friends of the National Museum of the American Latino, is former chair of the Virginia Board of Workforce Development and the Dulles Regional Chamber and is the secretary of the Virginia State Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.
Cynthia Bailey, deputy county attorney for Fairfax County, joins the board in the position of vice-chair.
“I am humbled and thrilled to step in as chairman of such an impactful and dynamic organization as Leadership Fairfax at such a pivotal time,” Vargas said.
“We are living through a unique intersection of great anticipation for an economic and social revival after a stifling pandemic; the devastation faced by so many families who lost loved ones or livelihoods due to COVID-19; and the realization that our society still has a long way to go in reckoning with racial, ethnic and other disparities," he added. "As has been the case for over 30 years, Leadership Fairfax will be a leading voice in the region for positivity, unity, and an honest/frank approach to addressing the challenges we face.”
2021 – 2022 LEADERSHIP FAIRFAX BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Danny Vargas
VARCom Solutions
Chair
Cynthia Bailey
Fairfax County Attorney's Office
Vice-Chair
Catherine Nelson
CA Nelson Consulting
Treasurer
Dominic Bonaiuto
Inova Health System
Secretary
Kimberly Stewart
Stepping Stones Consulting
Immediate Past Chair
Doug McDonald
Venable
General Counsel
Meera Ahamed
Washington Gas
Huey Battle
Washington Gas - Retired
Howard Bell
Always Be Learning
Sindy Benavides (*)
League of Latin United American Citizens
Stephanie Berkowitz
Northern Virginia Family Service
Bill Bouie
Sky Communications
Karen Cleveland
Leadership Fairfax
Dr. Jim Egenrieder
Virginia Tech NCR
Leila Gordon (*)
Reston Community Center
Andy Grimm
Apple Federal Credit Union
Emily Holubowich
American Heart Association
Loren Hudziak
Jonathon LaCroix
Cox Communications
Susan Parr
FedWriters
Scott Price (*)
Dominion Energy
Juan Rengel (*)
Fairfax County Department of Taxation
Cathy Riley
Fairfax County Economic Development Authority
Marie Robles (*)
Northwest Federal Credit Union
Lynne Strobel
Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh
Douglas Tyson
Fairfax County Public Schools
Susan Voss
Navy Federal Credit Union
Kerrie Wilson (*)
Cornerstones
(*) – New board member
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.