Leadership Prince William has announced the members of its signature program class of 2022.
The class members will kick off the year with an opening retreat at Skyland Resort in late September. From there the class will meet one day per month through June.
Session topics range from history and government to health and human services, giving participants a comprehensive view of the community while they discover more about their own leadership styles and how to engage those in their sphere of influence to impact change in greater Prince William, according to a news release from the program.
The members of the class are:
Tonja Ancrum, Evelyn Ancrum Education Support Systems, Inc./Humphreys Engineer Center Support Activity
Darianella Baret, Prince William County Public Schools
Stephanie Barnes, Sentara Healthcare
Tyler Blaser, Vanderpool, Frostick & Nishanian PC
Margeaux Clark, Prince William Chamber of Commerce
Stephanie Clark, Prince William County Department of Fire & Rescue
Carolyn Desai, attorney/stay-at-home mother
Joseph Diaz, Didlake Inc.
Claire Duncan, Northern Virginia Food Rescue
Donna Flory, Wind River Chimes
David Halman, city of Manassas Fire & Rescue
Sean Iseminger, Dominion Energy
Lance Kilby, city of Manassas
Katie Kitzmiller, Prince William County
Dr. Erika M. Laos, Hispanic Organization for Leadership and Action
Margaret Montgomery, city of Manassas
ShaNita Nolan, USDA
Chris Peden, Peden Accounting Services/Bull Run Rotary Club/Manassas City Public Schools Education Foundation
Peter Pianoto, Micron Technology Inc.
Kara Pitek, Garud Technology Services
Cynthia Porter-Johnson, Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission
Yolanda Raffert, About Women Ob/Gyn
Dr. Sabrina Brandon Ricks, SBR Workplace Leadership Services
Lee Small, Hot Chicken Kitchen
Sean Spera, Prince William Sheriff's Office
Mike Stoupa, Prince William County Office of Tourism
Alexia Thomas, Potomac Valley Church
Jeanetta Williams, Prince William County Service Authority
Teresa Woodard, Department of Defense
Edward Zuniga, Northern Virginia Community College-Woodbridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.