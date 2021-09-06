leadership prince william logo.png

Leadership Prince William has announced the members of its signature program class of 2022.

The class members will kick off the year with an opening retreat at Skyland Resort in late September. From there the class will meet one day per month through June.

Session topics range from history and government to health and human services, giving participants a comprehensive view of the community while they discover more about their own leadership styles and how to engage those in their sphere of influence to impact change in greater Prince William, according to a news release from the program.

The members of the class are:

Tonja Ancrum, Evelyn Ancrum Education Support Systems, Inc./Humphreys Engineer Center Support Activity

Darianella Baret, Prince William County Public Schools

Stephanie Barnes, Sentara Healthcare

Tyler Blaser, Vanderpool, Frostick & Nishanian PC

Margeaux Clark, Prince William Chamber of Commerce

Stephanie Clark, Prince William County Department of Fire & Rescue

Carolyn Desai, attorney/stay-at-home mother

Joseph Diaz, Didlake Inc.

Claire Duncan, Northern Virginia Food Rescue

Donna Flory, Wind River Chimes

David Halman, city of Manassas Fire & Rescue

Sean Iseminger, Dominion Energy

Lance Kilby, city of Manassas

Katie Kitzmiller, Prince William County

Dr. Erika M. Laos, Hispanic Organization for Leadership and Action

Margaret Montgomery, city of Manassas

ShaNita Nolan, USDA

Chris Peden, Peden Accounting Services/Bull Run Rotary Club/Manassas City Public Schools Education Foundation

Peter Pianoto, Micron Technology Inc.

Kara Pitek, Garud Technology Services

Cynthia Porter-Johnson, Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission

Yolanda Raffert, About Women Ob/Gyn

Dr. Sabrina Brandon Ricks, SBR Workplace Leadership Services

Lee Small, Hot Chicken Kitchen

Sean Spera, Prince William Sheriff's Office

Mike Stoupa, Prince William County Office of Tourism

Alexia Thomas, Potomac Valley Church

Jeanetta Williams, Prince William County Service Authority

Teresa Woodard, Department of Defense

Edward Zuniga, Northern Virginia Community College-Woodbridge

