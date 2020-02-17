A local legislator’s measure to refine the definition of “small business” when it comes to state-government procurement appears on the way to victory after being bottled up for several years in Richmond.
Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington-Fairfax) patroned the measure that would define a small business as one with both 250 or fewer employees and less than $10 million in annual receipts.
Currently, state-government procurement rules define a small business as one with either 250 or fewer employees or less than $10 million in receipts, which Lopez has felt was too broad a definition.
In the 2019 legislative session, the measure passed the Committee on General Laws but was then assigned to the Committee on Appropriations, where it died. This session, it passed the Committee on General Laws and, bypassing the appropriations committee, went directly to the House floor, where it passed 72-26.
It now awaits action in the state Senate.
It was one of a number of business/labor bills patroned by Lopez that won passage this year.
“These are common-sense reforms and fixes that will greatly benefit localities, workers and small businesses across the commonwealth,” he said in a statement.
(0) comments
