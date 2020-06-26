A new restaurant concept called Locals Tacos & Tequila from the company that owns the regional Velocity Wings chain will open two locations in Potomac Falls and Haymarket this year.
Velocity Restaurant and Hospitality Group said its first Locals Tacos & Tequila concept will be in the Great Falls Plaza and will be more than 2,300 square feet when it opens in the fall. A second location will open later in the year in Dominion Valley Center in Haymarket.
Locals Tacos will have 60 indoor dining seats and additional patio seating, with a garage door to allow for an open-air ambience.
“Locals Tacos & Tequila will serve up funky, unconventional Tex Mex at its best,” James L. Speros, founder of Velocity Restaurant and Hospitality Group, said in a news release. “We will blend a passion for local, fresh, hand-crafted food with a vibrant atmosphere."
Locals Tacos & Tequila is partly driven by award winning chef Jose Lovo. The menu will feature classic taco creations, unique fajitas, and a wide of tequilas and Mexican beers.
Velocity Restaurant and Hospitality Group is the parent company of seven Velocity Wings locations (Purcellville, South Riding, Bristow, Manassas, Lovettsville, Sterling and Fairfax), Velocity Wings Express in Ashburn and Social House Kitchen and Tap restaurants in South Riding and Ashburn.
“It is fitting that our first Locals Tacos & Tequila location will be in our own backyard,” Speros said. “We have been operating Velocity Wings in the Great Falls Plaza since 2008. We know the Potomac Falls/Lowe’s Island community very well and they have been wonderful to us.”
Speros' 30 years in the restaurant business includes serving as president of Champions Sports Restaurant and Bar, a worldwide sports restaurant chain. His family owned the iconic Normandy Farms Restaurant in Potomac, Md., for over 30 years. He was a former assistant coach for the 1982 Super Bowl Champion Washington Redskins and the owner of the 1995 Canadian Football League Grey Cup Champion Baltimore Stallions.
