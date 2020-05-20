Arlington’s lone entrant on the Fortune 500 took a tumble in the 2020 ranking.
AES – a power company operating in the U.S. and worldwide – ranked 296th on the updated-for-2020 listing, a drop of 82 spots and well off its peak of 150th on the list, recorded in 2011.
The firm, which employs 9,000 people and has annual revenues of $10.7 billion, has been on the Fortune 500 since 2000. It is one of 17 publicly traded firms on the list with headquarters in the Washington region, the majority of them – 11 – in Fairfax County.
(The complete 2020 ranking can be found HERE. Collectively, the 500 firms reported $14.2 trillion in annual revenue and employed 28.7 million people.)
Walmart retained its position atop the 2020 Forbes 500 ranking, which is based on annual revenue. Rounding out the top five were Amazon (up four positions), ExxonMobil (down one position), Apple (down one position) and CVS Health (up three positions).
The Fortune 500 ranking dates to 1955. That year, the top five U.S. public corporations were General Motors, Standard Oil of New Jersey (now ExxonMobil), U.S. Steel, General Electric and Esmark.
Three additional Arlington-based firms are listed on the 2020 Fortune 1000: CACI International, ranked 578th (down four positions); Graham Holdings, ranked 821st (down 10); and AvalonBay Communities, 909th (up eight).
