The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties has kicked off a community service campaign focusing on the need to increase workforce housing in Loudoun County.
The campaign, named "Workforce Housing Now - Because Housing is Foundational," began Tuesday.
Allison Metzger, director of community engagement for the community foundation, said many households are spending more than 30% of their income on housing costs. “Loudoun County is a great place for residents to live, work, and play, but [that] is making it harder and harder for them to stay in the county. This especially affects our teachers, first responders, frontline workers and young professionals who want to make Loudoun home.”
The lasting effects of COVID-19, inflation and racial inequity, coupled with today’s high rents and home prices all intersect with the community foundation's grantmaking work to grow community giving by building common good, the organization said.
The foundation aims to increase awareness of the issue’s needs and solutions, with a campaign logo, website and video messages from a handful of impacted individuals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.