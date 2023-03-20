A Loudoun County resident has ben named CEO of Denver-based EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a global data center developer, owner and operator.
The appointment of Lee Kestler, a data center industry veteran, was announced earlier in March and was effective immediately. Kestler succeeded Tom Ray, who served as co-founder and CEO for more than five years.
Previously, Kestler was the chief commercial officer of Vantage Data Centers and senior vice president of sales and leasing of Dupont Fabros Technology as the industry went through significant growth and evolution.
In November 2022, EdgeCore was acquired by Partners Group, a private markets firm. Kestler will support Partners Group’s commitment to invest up to $1.2 billion to fund the acquisition and buildout of existing and future data center sites, according to a news release. The company is planning several new development projects across the United States in 2023, the first of which was announced in January in Silicon Valley.
“Lee has an extensive track record of successfully growing and scaling brands in the data center industry," said Ed Diffendal, managing director of Partners Group. “We are excited to welcome him into his new role in driving EdgeCore to new levels of growth and success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.