A gas station in Loudoun County has reached a settlement with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares over price-gouging accusations during the Colonial Pipeline shutdown last spring.
Lovettsville-based Wheeler & Wheeler Inc., doing business as West End Motors, violated the Virginia Post-Disaster Anti-Price Gouging Act, Miyares said in a news release.
Miyares’s complaint alleges West End Motors significantly raised the prices of all three grades of gasoline between May 11 and May 14, after a state of emergency declared May 11.
On those days, the gas station charged average prices of as much as $3.51 for regular unleaded gasoline, $3.799 for midgrade and and $3.999 for premium.
Those highest levels represented, respectively, 23.78%, 20.58%, and 22.22% increases over what the gas station was charging during the 10 days immediately preceding the state of emergency, the release said.
Because those prices are averages, the Attorney General alleged the prices charged may have climbed even higher during that period. Miyares also alleged the increases were not attributable to additional costs incurred by the business. A violation of Virginia’s price gouging law is also a violation of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act, the release said.
Under the terms of the settlement, West End Motors agreed to stop any further violations, pay $6,567.53 in restitution for affected consumers and pay the state $1,250 in civil penalties and $1,250 in attorneys’ fees, the release said.
Consumers should file complaints with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section to receive consideration for reimbursement if they purchased gasoline on May 11, 12 or 14.
The settlement, in the form of an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance, has been filed for approval with the Loudoun County Circuit Court.
I called the price gouging out weeks ago! Some companies are making record profits to make up for COVID losses. Unrestrained and predatory capitalism at its finest
This particular incident has no relationship to COVID. As the article says it is related to the Colonial pipeline shutdown almost one year ago.
In regards to current fuel prices, that's all on Uncle Joe and his gas and oil expert son Hunter. They, in cooperation with foreign interests (including Russian) have worked hard to reduce supply in the US because they want high prices. It's in their interests. Releasing oil from our reserves might on it's face sound like a good idea, but it puts the US in a weaker position down the road.
Paul, Quit your pathological lying. You know this is a lie. If you have proof, please send us the link(s). Bet you won't because you are lying AGAIN! So-called adult lying again to support other liars called the GQP.
Here comes Paul Benedict Arnold with his political conspiracies. Presidents don't control private oil and we were receiving less than 6 percent of our oil from OPEC/Russia. That GOP/Big Oil political talking point is getting old at this point.
I have more important things to do than document what is common knowledge to informed citizens. But I will give you two:
Hunter has received a lot of money from Russia and apparentlythe Big Guy is getting 10%: https://nypost.com/2020/09/23/hunter-biden-received-3-5m-from-russian-billionaire-report/
In 2021 the US got 7% of its oil from Russia. Only Saudi Arabia provided more, so pretending like that is insignificant is ignorant.
https://nypost.com/2020/09/23/hunter-biden-received-3-5m-from-russian-billionaire-report/
Presidents actually do affect the price of oil on private land. Ever hear about the Keystone pipeline that Biden cancelled on his first day on the job. That helped raise the price of oil his Russian friends got for their oil. American and Canadian oil doesn't do anybody any good if it can't be shipped to refineries. Biden would rather invest in Iran, Venezuela and Russia than in the US.
@Paul
Your boy Trump supports the Russians. So does a number of Republicans.
Honestly, if you want to go toe-to-toe with the acts of children being representative of the parent, we can do so. Cuz there is a helluva lot of shady stuff by the Trump kids.
This occurred almost a year ago, but you called them out "weeks" ago. Way to go carwash bonsai, or is it banzai? You are really on top of things.
