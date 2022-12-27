Loudoun United FC and Betfred have announced a multi-year partnership to make Betfred the soccer team's official sports betting partner.
As part of the partnership, Betfred will be the back-of-jersey sponsor for the team's jerseys starting in the 2023 season. It is Betfred’s first partnership with a U.S. soccer club.
“Our partnership with Betfred enables us to enhance the fan experience and helps provide additional opportunities to engage with our ... community,” said Doug Raftery, Loudoun United FC's executive business officer. “We look forward to working with Betfred to create a great environment on and off the field for seasons to come.”
Betfred USA Sports is the wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Betfred Group, a United Kingdom-based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1,400 betting shops in the UK with over 50 years of experience. Betfred is currently operating in eight U.S. states.
“Betfred has a long history of successful sponsorships of soccer clubs in the UK, and we couldn’t be more excited to enter into our first partnership in the U.S.,” said Bryan Bennett, chief operating officer of Betfred USA Sports.
Loudoun United FC plays in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship League. It is the direct second division affiliate of the MLS club, D.C. United. Loudoun United plays at the 5,000-seat Segra Field in Leesburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.