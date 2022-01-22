The Messenger Place apartment complex in Manassas has been sold for $25.5 million, Alexandria-based real estate company Bonaventure announced last month.
Messenger Place is a five-story, 94-unit apartment building in downtown Manassas occupying 1.64 acres on the former site of the Manassas Journal Messenger and News & Messenger newspapers.
The complex offers one- and two-bedroom units. The building has a total of 94,305 square feet, of which 3,000 are ground-floor retail. Bonaventure bought the property from Manassas-based owner-developer The Rector Cos.
Bonaventure financed the purchase of the Manassas complex, along with another complex in Virginia Beach, with an $85 million Fannie Mae credit facility through Cleveland-based KeyBank, a subsidiary of KeyCorp. The firm also used the facility to refinance a previously owned property.
