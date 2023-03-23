Manassas residents on Monday voiced support for keeping the Olde Towne Inn property a hotel, but they’d like to see a new look and updated ground floor retail at the property.
“If we could put it in a manner that reserves a little bit of parking for its guests and perhaps go up a floor or two to make it commercially viable, it would be a tremendous asset to the city,” city resident Mark Epstein said at a town hall Monday.
The City Council held the town hall in part to solicit ideas for the property. Last month, the city’s Economic Development Authority announced that it would be purchasing the property – located right in the heart of Old Town at the intersection of Main and Center Streets – for $5.75 million.
Now, the city is looking for ideas on what to eventually do with the property, which is currently home to the inexpensive motel-style lodging. An attached restaurant at the property is no longer in operation.
“We have Amtrak, VRE intends on two-way traffic from the capital … The main thing is to get more tourists there,” Epstein continued on Monday. “Maybe a restaurant attached the way it used to be? … Get all those guests in and hopefully some would want to move into the city.”
The site, listed as an “opportunity area” for the downtown area in the city’s current Comprehensive Plan, has long been at the top of the city’s targets for redevelopment. The plan lists potential for a hotel or a mix of retail, residential and lodging uses. The site “has been identified as providing unique opportunities for redevelopment and infill that would enhance the surrounding area and support the vision of Downtown.”
Tim Demeria, the city's commissioner of the revenue and a former member of the city’s School Board, agreed on Monday that a hotel use would be best.
“That property, I agree with most what everybody’s looking at, should be some sort of a hotel, with maybe shops underneath,” he told the council. “I believe, from what I’ve heard from people in the public, that’s what everybody’s looking for, something we can be proud of and have our guests stay in Old Town.”
In announcing the purchase, the EDA made clear that it had yet to determine a use for the site and that the city would make a decision on what to do with the property after extensive public input.
“Recently our discussions have been about having the owners themselves build a new hotel or facilitating a sale to a third party for that same purpose,” EDA Director Patrick Small said in the press release. “After a lot of discussion, modeling, and planning the owners decided that they preferred to have the City acquire the property because they felt that the best use of the site would result from a more public process.”
The city is also looking for feedback through an online survey about the property.
Another resident said Monday that the inn just needed some updating, and possibly an upgraded roof to allow for seating.
“The building along Main Street, where the restaurant … used to be, it should still be a restaurant,” Mike Kunzer said. “I think it needs to be expanded, you could expand the outdoor seating or even put above where the entrance way to the hotel is, that area, you could reinforce it and put some seating up there. It would be great for watching the parades.”
