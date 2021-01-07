Tribute at The Glen Senior Living in Woodbridge has named Martin Brown as executive director.
Brown previously worked for Sunrise Senior Living and has nearly a decade of experience in the senior living industry in a variety of capacities.
“We are thrilled to welcome Martin to our team,” said Rob Leinbach, a principal of Cadence, which owns Tribute at the Glen. “Martin understands our dedication to holistic wellness and personalized care to each and every resident. His track record of compassion and integrity is ideal for the residents and their loved ones at The Glen.”
During his career in senior living, Brown has supported thousands of residents and their families, the company said. He recognizes the importance of having good communication with residents, their family members and the team who support him.
Tribute at The Glen, at 4151 Old Bridge Road, is one of four Tribute communities in the Washington area. The others are Tribute at One Loudoun in Ashburn, Tribute at Black Hill in Germantown, Md., and Tribute at Melford in Bowie, Md.
