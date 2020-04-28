The General Assembly on April 22 approved a measure to allow counties to impose meals taxes of up to 6 percent (on top of the sales tax) without holding a public referendum first – but don’t expect Fairfax County supervisors to act on that new authority anytime soon.
Both houses of the legislature approved a bill patroned by Del. Vivian Watts (D-Fairfax) and a companion measure from a state senator, providing expanded taxation powers long sought by Virginia counties. Though opposed by some Republicans, the measures cleared the legislature by comfortable margins.
County officials four years ago tried to obtain voters’ permission to levy a 4-percent meals tax (the highest then allowable under state law), which would have raised about $100 million per year. About 70 percent of those revenues would have gone to Fairfax County Public Schools, the remainder for county-government priorities, under the proposal sent to voters then.
But despite the referendum’s being held in a Democratic-leaning county and placed on the same ballot on the high-turnout 2016 U.S. presidential election, the public still rejected it.
Fairfax County voters similarly defeated a proposed meals tax during a special election in April 1992.
Under Watts’ bill, counties where voters have defeated food-and-beverage taxes in the past will not be allowed to impose meals taxes until six years after the last referendum’s defeat. That pushes the matter back to at least November 2022 in Fairfax.
County voters then could hold the supervisors accountable when they come up for re-election in November 2023, Watts said.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay (D) said he long has supported the idea that counties should have equal taxation authority as cities and towns, which can enact meals taxes without first letting the public vote on them. Fairfax County for decades has been forced to over-rely on real-estate-tax revenues, which is not a sustainable long-term model, he said.
Watts, the bill’s patron, agreed.
“I think with what’s happening with the economy with the coronavirus [pandemic] underscores the importance of having a variety of revenue sources, and the irrationality of keeping counties to the tax structure of colonial times,” she said. “The real-estate tax comes down hard on people with limited income.”
But supervisors are in no hurry to pursue a meals tax, given the straitened economic circumstances, McKay said.
“Right now, with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting us all, the board and I do not have much of a desire to levy any new taxes,” the chairman said. “We of course are open to considering this down the road, with robust community conversations, but at this time we’re focused on helping our residents, businesses and non-profits during this difficult time.”
If the board eventually considers a meals tax, it will do so within the context of the county’s economic landscape, he said.
“It’s difficult to predict what our budget will look like in six months, let alone two years,” McKay said. “I’m sure it will be discussed, but at this point nothing can be said with certainty.”
The board’s lone GOP member, Patrick Herrity (R-Springfield), said he was proud to have led opposition to the meals-tax proposal four years ago, which voters defeated in all nine magisterial districts.
“The county has a spending problem, not a revenue problem,” Herrity said. Voters “overwhelmingly voiced their opposition to a tax on meals and we should listen to them.”
Herrity said he generally opposes single-industry taxes and especially now with the hard-hit restaurant industry.
“I believe implementing the tax before the industry fully recovers would be extremely detrimental,” he said. “I do not believe there is a good time [to enact such a tax]. If it is bad for business in bad times, it is bad for business period.”
