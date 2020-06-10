The owner of air rights above the Macy’s building in Ballston will have additional time to move forward with a planned redevelopment of the space, if County Board members act on its request June 13.
Board members are being asked to extend until July 2023 the ability of the owner to come to the county government with a development plan. The current site plan, which sets out development parameters for the parcel, was set to expire in several weeks.
The existing site plan had been approved in 2016 as part of redevelopment of the Ballston Common Mall into Ballston Quarter. It allows for redevelopment of the fourth, fifth and sixth levels of the building, which fronts Wilson Boulevard; the Macy’s facility occupies the first three above-ground levels.
If the extension is approved, all other existing conditions of the site plan previously approved by the County Board would remain intact. In addition to the date change, there also would be modification of the site plan to update sustainability requirements to reflect current county-government mandates on developers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.