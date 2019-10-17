News of business and economic development across the region:
EMPLOYERS TO BE HONORED BY N.VA. FAMILY SERVICE: A total of 32 companies will be honored next month by Northern Virginia Family Service with CARE [Companies as Responsive Employers] Awards.
For more than 25 years, the awards program has recognized outstanding companies moving the needle to make Northern Virginia a better place for everyone to work, live and play.
“CARE Award winners are top business leaders who demonstrate unyielding commitment to their employees and our community,” said Stephanie Berkowitz, president and CEO at Northern Virginia Family Service. “CARE shines a light on this exceptional group of businesses and the ways they help to strengthen our economy, bolster their bottom lines and make our region stronger.”
Recipients are selected based on their deep community impact, outstanding employee engagement and culture, and progressive family-friendly policies, officials said.
Recipients for 2019 include Air Force Aid Society Inc.; American Systems; B&A; BOWA; Business Benefits Group; Consumer Technology Association; Dev Technology; ENSCO Inc.; Evans Inc.; FlexProfessionals LLC: FMP Consulting; Fors Marsh; Helios HR; Highlight Tech; Hyatt Regency Tysons Corner; IonQ; JK Moving Services; and MBL Technologies.
Also, Monument Wealth Management; National Rural Electric Cooperative Association; NetImpact Strategies; NTT (formerly Dimension Data); PagnatoKarp; Perspecta; Red Thinking; SourceAmerica; Southern Management Corp.; Titania Solutions Group; TRACE International; USTA/Mid-Atlantic Section; and VWG Wealth Management.
“The 2019 CARE Awards winners put people first. The leaders of these organizations understand that employee engagement happens when individuals and the causes they care about are valued and supported,” said Misti Mukherjee, who chaired the awards committee.
Awards will be presented at the 27th annual CARE Awards Breakfast, to be held Nov. 15 at the Sheraton Tysons Corner Hotel. For information on tickets or sponsorships, see the Website at www.nvfs.org/careawards.
WORKSHOP TO FOCUS ON FUTURE OF TYSONS: The Tysons Regional Chamber of Commerce will host “Tysons 2050,” a community-building event focused on the current and future evolution of the corridor, on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner.
“As Tysons transforms into a walkable, sustainable, urban center that will be home to 100,000 residents and over 200,000 workers by 2050, the story and landscape continue to change and grow,” Chamber officials said in announcing the third annual event.
“Our panels will be divided into three topics around how people in Tysons will live, work and play in the year 2050,” officials said. “They will share their lens and discuss the challenges, opportunities and exciting developments that are on the immediate and distant horizon.”
Advance registration is $75 for members, $95 for non-members; on-site registration is $20 higher. For information, see the Website at www.tysonschamber.org.
VIENNA BUSINESS ASSN. ADDS NEW MEMBERS: The Vienna Business Association recently announced the following new members:
Soleil Nail Spa; Blend 111; Smile Makers Dental Center; Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services of Vienna/Oakton; Ledo Pizza; MERAssociates LLC; Next Chapter Coaching LLC; DeBellis + Ferrara Advertising; TruBlue House Care of Vienna; KW Metro Center (Vienna); and Momo House.
For information, see the Website at www.viennabusiness.org.
