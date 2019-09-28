Sunday, Sept. 29, is for the coffee lovers of the world.
National Coffee Day provides a free fresh cup at several local and national shops, along with other freebies to celebrate your favorite hot coffee or cold brew.
Here's a list of larger chains and what they're offering for National Coffee Day. Don't forget to check in on your favorite neighborhood coffee shop, too!
Krispy Kreme: Get a free cup of coffee and a free original glazed doughnut.
Wawa: A free cup of Wawa coffee if you become a Wawa Rewards member.
Dunkin' Donuts: Offering a buy-one-get-one deal. Buy a coffee and get one free of equal or lesser value.
Peet's Coffee: Get 25 percent off one pound of coffee beans.
Keurig: If your name is Joe and you were born Sept. 29, you have a chance to win a new Keurig K-Duo Brewer and a free year of coffee.
Sheetz: Free cold brew to any customer who orders through the app.
Turkish Coffee Lady: A complimentary cup of Turkish coffee with any purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.