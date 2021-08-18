NCS Technologies Inc. is breaking ground on a 108,000-square-foot headquarters on 8.4 acres at 9601 Discovery Blvd. in Innovation Park.
The installation of a new manufacturing line at the site will help NCS quadruple its manufacturing, integrations and HP 3D printing. When occupied in the summer of 2022, the line will be one of the largest in the Washington area. NCS has been based in Prince William County since 2002.
NCS and its ancillary companies have 199 employees at leased sites in Gainesville and Manassas. Its major customers include federal agencies, the intelligence community and all branches of the armed services.
Christina Winn, executive director of Prince William County Department of Economic Development, said NCS is investing $15.1 million in the headquarters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.