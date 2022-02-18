Nearly 100 local businesses and organizations have been nominated for the Prince William Chamber of Commerce’s annual Excellence in Business Awards and Agnes L. Colgan Community Service Awards.
Five individuals have also been nominated to receive the Charles J. Colgan Visionary Award, presented to an individual who has demonstrated extraordinary leadership and is known as an innovator, a partner and an advocate for their community and beyond
The winners will be announced during a banquet Feb. 24 at the Heritage Hunt Golf and Country Club in Gainesville.
“We are excited to be able to hold the 2022 Business Awards in-person again,” said Debbie Jones, president and CEO of the chamber. “The evening will be full of surprises and celebrations.”
Chamber member businesses could be nominated in one of seven categories. Each of the business nominees is also eligible to win the People’s Choice Award, selected by chamber membership via a survey.
The nominees by category are listed below.
Community Outreach:
• 3 Monkeys Pub and Chophouse
• Apple Federal Credit Union
• Burke & Herbert Bank
• Commonwealth Aviation
• Dominion Woman's Club
• Future Kings
• George Mason University/MAP Clinic
• House of Mercy Food Pantry and Thrift Store
• Jewelry By Designs
• John Marshall Bank
• Mosquito Joe
• Northwest Federal Credit Union
• Potomac Valley Church
• Rosie's Gaming Emporium
• Speak Up Manassas Toastmasters
• Tuscani Restaurant
Emerging Business of the Year:
• Circle of Trust Senior Resources LLC
• Commonwealth Aviation
• Crazy Good Mask
• Northern Virginia Food Rescue
• Pride In Planning LLC
• Pure Barre Woodbridge
• Red Effects Infrared Fitness
• Spherion Staffing and Recruiting
• Synergy HomeCare of Lake Ridge
• Teachables
• The Salisbury Center
Excellence in Business (11+ Employees):
• Able Moving & Storage Inc.
• Bella Vita Italian Restaurant
• Brown, Mobley & Way P.C.
• Chantilly Air
• CroppMetcalfe
• G&C Tire and Auto Service
• Glory Days Grill
• Loudoun Insurance Group
• Micron Technology Inc.
• Milrich Virtual Professionals LLC
• Mr. Handyman
• Northwest Federal Credit Union
• OmniRide
• Pineapple Payments
• The Junkluggers of Gainesville VA
• Whitlock Wealth Management
• Wind River Chimes
Innovation in Hospitality & Tourism:
• Bella Vita Italian Restaurant
• CraftWorx Taproom
• MurLarkey Distilled Spirits
• The Osprey's at Belmont Bay
• Transaction Expert
• Zandra's Taqueria
Innovative Practice or Partnership of the Year:
• Buffalo Wild Wings
• George Mason University/College of Health and Human Services
• Historic Manassas Inc.
• House of Mercy
• Metro Sign & Design Inc.
• Patient First
• Teachables
• The City of Manassas, SkillSource Group, PW County Schools Adult Education Program
Tech Company of the Year:
• BAE Systems
• General Computer Development
• Transaction Expert
Excellence in Small Business:
• Carter Group Consultants
• Circle of Trust Senior Resources LLC.
• Commonwealth Aviation
• De Lune Corp.
• District Hemp
• Eidos Technologies LLC
• Evolution Printing
• fiveC Consulting
• Frye & Company CPAs
• Humbrecht Law PLLC
• Kwons Champion School
• McNeal and Company Creative Solutions
• Mini Price Storage
• Mystic Flow Wellness Center
• Oak Hill Awards Inc.
• Pampa's Fox Catering
• Professionals by Design
• SBR Workplace Leadership Services
• Semifreddo Italian Cuisine
• Spherion Staffing & Recruiting
• Sweeney Barn
• Transaction Expert
Agnes L. Colgan Community Service Award - Arts & Education:
• Freedom Museum
• Greater Manassas Baseball League
• Prince William Library Foundation
• Virginia National Ballet
Agnes L. Colgan Community Service Award - Health & Human Services
• Agape Love in Action Inc
• CASA Children's Intervention Services Inc
• Community Residences Inc.
• Dominion Womans Club (Sweats for VA Vets)
• House of Mercy
• Keep Prince William Beautiful
• Leadership Prince William
• LifeConnect Community Church
• Northern Virginia Food Rescue
• Semper K9 Assistance Dogs
• Streetlight Community Outreach Ministries
• Volunteer Prince William
Charles J. Colgan Visionary Award
• Dr. Randall Edwards
• Lovey Hammel
• Dr. Alice Howard
• Michael Lubeley
• Harry J. “Hal” Parrish II
