Rosslyn-based Nestlé USA will fund $200,000 in scholarships through the Arlington Community Foundation in support of affordable child care for low-income Arlington residents.
The contribution represents the first investment toward the Community Foundation’s goal of creating a $2.7 million scholarship pool to assist 200 children in Arlington over the next five years.
“Nestlé is showing tremendous compassion and leadership in providing this gift to increase access to affordable care for our most vulnerable families,” said Jennifer Owens, the foundation’s president and CEO.
The average annual scholarship per child will be approximately $13,700.
“We’re proud to support this program, and whether it be through this donation of funds to the foundation to support critical child-care services or by providing access to nutritious foods for individuals and families in the area, we are dedicated to being an active member of this community,” said Nicole Collier, director of government relations for Nestlé USA.
The new scholarship program will augment state subsidies, which are neither plentiful nor flexible enough to meet pressing needs, foundation officials said.
“The rules that go along with the government-funded subsidies can sometimes create disincentives for those providing child care as well as those in need of it,” Owens said.“To achieve lasting success with these initiatives, we must truly support low-income residents to reach their potential in a sustainable way.”
For information on the initiative, see the Website at www.arlcf.org/sharedprosperity.
