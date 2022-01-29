The new Hilton Garden Inn Haymarket, scheduled to open in late February, has announced its leadership team.
The 117-room hotel, at Washington and Jefferson streets in downtown Haymarket, includes event space and two dining destinations – the 120-seat Red House Tavern restaurant and the Crossroads Café, a coffee shop featuring beans roasted locally by the Haymarket Coffee Company and house-made baked goods. The hotel will also have a bodega called The Shop that will feature products from Virginia makers and producers.
“We’ve taken extraordinary pride and care in designing and building a hotel that celebrates Virginia’s lifestyle and downtown Haymarket’s vibrant spirit,” said Bill Murray, president and partner of Purpose Lodging, which will manage the hotel.
Murray is a 38-year hotel veteran who rose from hotel desk clerk to a president of a top 100 hotel management company before starting his nationwide management company in 2003. He is joined on the project by partner Ryan Morgan, with 10 years of hospitality operations and management experience.
Tim Sudberry has been named general manager of the hotel. Sudberry has served in leadership positions at several Hilton Garden Inns, including ones in Woodbridge, Fairfax and Miramar, Fla. He is a graduate of George Mason University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in tourism and events management.
Other new members of the leadership team are:
Bob Ciccone, director of sales, who was director of sales for the Hilton Garden Inn in Manassas and was a sales manager at the Hilton Washington Dulles Airport hotel. He has a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from GMU.
Clarice Lelle, director of events, a former pastry chef who previously served as director of marketing and special events at Villagio Hospitality Group, which includes the 2 Silos Brewery in Manassas and its live music venue, The Yard.
Joel Valente, executive chef, who joins the hotel from the Inn at Little Washington, where he was chef tournant.
Sandra Stulen, director of culture, who has held a variety of operational and strategic management positions at hotels around the nation. She will help hotel team members set career goals and will lead training efforts.
