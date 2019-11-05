Lidl will open its newest store in Ashburn on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 8 a.m.
The new Lidl food market is located at 44175 Russell Branch Parkway in Ashburn. A ribbon cutting event begins at 7:40 a.m., and kicks off a weekend of special offers, giveaways, and prizes.
The store will be Lidl’s second in Ashburn and 12th in the D.C. area, and will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Sunday.
Lidl is known for its low prices and a study by the University of North Carolina found grocery stores located near Lidl food markets dropped their prices for individual products by as much as 55 percent.
Our Ashburn Magazine also recently conducted an independent price check in the area, and found Lidl prices to be the lowest among all supermarkets surveyed.
“As a resident of Ashburn, I’m thrilled to see Lidl open a second location that offers its convenient, simple shopping experience to more customers in the area,” said new store manager Lynn Delaney. “I am also excited to have such a talented team ready to serve our Ashburn customers, that reflects the vibrant, diverse community of Ashburn as a whole.”
Some grand opening specials at the Ashburn store include:
The first 100 customers will be presented with gift cards ranging from $5 to $100 each.
Shoppers can get free samples of an array of Lidl’s products and a complimentary Lidl reusable bag while supplies last.
Games, activities, prizes, special deals and giveaways throughout grand opening weekend.
Lidl operates 10,800 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing around 287,000 employees globally. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 70 stores across nine east coast states. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.