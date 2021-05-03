Northern Virginia's second Celebree School, a preschool franchise based in Maryland, will open in Ashburn this fall.
A Celebree location is taking over the site of a former Chesterbrook Academy school at 43800 Clemens Terrace, at the entrance to the Farmwell Hunt Community. A ground-breaking for the new school was held last week.
The new school will have 25 to 30 employees and accommodate up to 110 children. Renovations include installing a new HVAC system and building a new playground.
The franchise will be owned by Ann Camet, who moved to the United States from the Philippines 17 years ago.
Camet has a bachelor of science degree in nursing degree for Trinity College of Manila and worked as a staff nurse at one of the country’s premiere hospitals, St. Luke’s Medical Center.
After moving to Virginia, she worked as a nurse in the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit at Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington. She learned to quickly adapt to the culture, challenges and daily rigors in her new country. She has also worked at George Washington University Hospital, Reston Hospital, Prince William Hospital and Inova Loudoun.
She lives in South Riding with her husband, two teenage sons and a 4-year-old daughter.
Each Celebree School uses a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional and academic needs of children, according to a news release from the company.
