The Sheetz convenience chain has officially opened its new store at 3300 Noble Pond Way off Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge.
In recognition of the opening, Sheetz announced a $2,500 donation to the Capital Area Food Bank, which provides healthy food to people in the region struggling with hunger and food insecurity. Each year, the food bank sources and distributes over 30 million meals.
Sheetz also announced another $2,500 donation to the Special Olympics of Virginia. As a supporter of Special Olympics for over 20 years, Sheetz extends its support through financial contributions, product donations and event volunteers.
The latest Sheetz in Prince William County offers its made-to-order menu with touch-screen order terminals where customers will be able to order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drink or food items around the clock.
As a result of the current pandemic, Sheetz is encouraging social distancing throughout all of its locations, requiring all employees to wear masks, conducting employee wellness checks before every shift and has implemented enhanced routine daily cleaning procedures with a focus on high touch surface areas such as gas pumps, order points, counter tops, checkout lines, door handles and more.
Sheetz currently operates 601 store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.
