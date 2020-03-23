Gov. Ralph Northam called Monday for a variety of businesses to close by Tuesday night for a 30-day period as COVID-19 cases continued to climb statewide.

“We do not make these decisions lightly,” Northam said. “COVID-19 is serious and we must act.”

The state’s move will officially close theaters, concert venues, museums, fitness centers, gymnasiums, beauty salons, massage parlors, tattoo shops, gaming parlors, bowling alleys, skating rinks, arcades, trampoline parks, indoor shooting ranges, social clubs, and most other indoor public establishments.

Many of these businesses voluntarily closed last week due to the state's ban on more than 10 people congregating in the same place.

The new state rules also limit restaurants to delivery or takeout.

On Monday, the state announced there were 254 cases of the coronavirus, with six deaths.

The state suggested a variety of businesses were essential and not subject to closing, including groceries, pharmacies, medical offices, cell phone and computer retailers, automotive part stores and repair shops, hardware stores, liquor stores, gas stations, banks, pet stores, office supply stores and laundromats.

“All essential retail establishments must, to the extent possible, adhere to social distancing recommendations, enhanced sanitizing practices on common surfaces and other appropriate workplace guidance from state and federal authorities,” according to a release from the governor’s office.

The state’s new limits don’t go as far as other states. On Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan closed all non-essential businesses.

Northam also announced Monday that K-12 schools would be closed for the remainder of the school year.