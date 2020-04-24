Gov. Ralph Northam offered what he called a "blueprint" Friday for easing business restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lifting of restrictions will include a phased approach based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Beyond a steady decline in new cases, the state will also have to increase testing and contact tracing, while ensuring hospitals have the necessary capacity, Northam said.

“For business to resume, both customers and employees must feel safe," he said.

An executive order closing most non-essential businesses was established March 23 and is expected to expire May 8.

It will be a difficult date to keep — CDC guidelines call for a 14-day downward trajectory in new cases before easing restrictions.

When Phase 1 begins, social distancing will still be in place, and the state will continue to encourage teleworking and face coverings when in public, Northam noted.

The CDC guidance also calls for "vulnerable residents" to continue to shelter in place and that school settings remain closed.

Large venues like churches and movie theaters would be able to reopen under the CDC guidance, while following social distancing protocols.

Specific guidelines for businesses in Virginia will be developed in the coming weeks with input from business owners and local governments, Northam said.

"We will need everyone to continue taking actions to keep themselves and others safe," Northam said.

Earlier Friday, he announced the members of a COVID-19 Business Task Force. The group will provide advice and guidance for a safe, responsible strategy for easing restrictions on businesses and individuals.

“These are Virginians who are thinking everyday about how to protect the health of their staff and the communities in which they operate,” Northam said. “They understand that our public health and business interests are aligned — we must take measures that both ensure the safety and confidence of consumers and prevent the spread of disease. Their input will continue to be critical as we plan a safe, consistent, successful path forward.”

Members of Virginia’s COVID-19 Business Task Force from Northern Virginia include Amazon's Brian Moore; Jon Norton, CEO of Great American Restaurants; Dee Suarez-Diaz, owner of ReNuew Wellness Spa in Woodbridge; and Warren Thompson, founder of Reston-based Thompson Hospitality.

Other members of the task force include: