The governor’s signature on March 2 made it official – Arlington will now be able to impose a surtax on hotel stays, with the proceeds going to tourism promotion, in perpetuity.
Gov. Northam signed legislation patroned by state Sen. Janet Howell (D-Fairfax-Arlington) removing the “sunset clause” from existing legislation allowing Arlington to tack on an additional 0.25 percent to the 5-percent transient-occupancy tax imposed by the county government on those staying in hotels and motels.
The measure – one of the key legislative priorities of the Arlington County government and Arlington Chamber of Commerce this year – passed the state Senate on a 31-9 vote, then cleared the House of Delegates on a 78-22 vote.
A companion bill, patroned by Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington), won victory margins of 76-22 in the House of Delegates and 34-6 in the state Senate; the governor is expected to sign it, as well.
The surtax brings in about $1 million annually in revenue, which is used by Arlington Economic Development to promote the county as a destination for leisure and business travelers.
Arlington first gained the right to impose the additional tax in 1990, but the General Assembly – seldom a big fan of local governments, especially of Arlington’s – handcuffed the county with two- or three-year sunset clauses, requiring local officials to come back frequently and prostrate themselves before state legislators for renewal of the authority.
In 2011, the legislature eliminated the taxing authority altogether during a dispute between the county government on one side and the state and federal governments on the other.
Legislators in 2016 allowed the tax to return, but retained a sunset clause. Current taxing authority runs through mid-2021, but with the new measure, Arlington officials will not need to come back to Richmond to seek its renewal.
The Arlington Chamber of Commerce for years supported the taxing authority but insisted that it be coupled with a sunset clause to ensure the funding was being spent as intended, not siphoned away for other uses. In recent years, however, the Chamber reversed its position, advocating that the county government should have the power in perpetuity.
“The hospitality industry has a strong collaborative marketing relationship with Arlington County, driven by a real sense of common goals,” said Chris Raines, chairman of the Chamber’s hotel-general-managers’ committee and general manager of the Holiday Inn Rosslyn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.