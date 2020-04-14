Northern Virginia airports have received $229 million in federal assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Part of the larger CARES Act Airport Grant Program, the funding was announced Tuesday by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, who said the emergency resources "will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs.”

The funding included $143.4 million for Dulles International Airport and $85.7 million for Reagan National Airport. Manassas Regional Airport received $157,000, Leesburg Executive Airport received $69,000 and Stafford Regional Airport received $30,000.

This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to COVID-19, according to a news release.

“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the Federal Aviation Administration's Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said.

The FAA encourages airports to spend the grant funds immediately to help minimize any adverse impact from the current public health emergency.