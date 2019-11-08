The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Professional Services Council have announced the winners of the 17th Annual Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards .

The GovCon Awards honor the exceptional work of leaders and businesses in the region’s government contracting sector.

The awards include: Contractor of the Year in four revenue categories, Executive of the Year in three revenue categories, two Program of the Year awards, one Public Sector Partner of the Year award, and one Hall of Fame inductee.

Contractor of the Year:

Up to $25 Million: Datastrong

$25 – 75 Million: Ridgeline International

$75 – 300 Million: DCS Corporation

Over $300 Million: SOS International LLC

Executive of the Year:

Up to $75 Million: Robin Portman, President and CEO, Atlas Research

$75 – 300 Million: Dr. William Vantine, President and CEO, Systems Planning & Analysis, Inc.

Over $300 Million: Mac Curtis, President and CEO, Perspecta

Program of the Year:

Datastrong

HigherEchelon

Public Sector Partner of the Year: General Paul J. Selva, 10th Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, United States Air Force, Retired

Hall of Fame Inductee: Dr. Edward H. Bersoff, Chairman of Greenwich Associates

“Congratulations to the winners of the 2019 Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards,” said Julie Coons, Northern Virginia Chamber president and CEO. “The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce is proud to recognize the winners for their exceptional accomplishments and contributions to the Greater Washington region and the government contracting sector.”

The Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards demonstrate the value that contractors provide every day to the government and to our citizens, said PSC President and CEO David J. Berteau.

“We extend hearty congratulations to all of this year’s winners," he said. "In addition, General Selva and Dr. Bersoff are excellent examples of the great work done both inside and outside of government.”