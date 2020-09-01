Of the 10 metropolitan areas across Virginia, Northern Virginia was the lone one to post a month-over-month employment decline in July, according to new state data.
Northern Virginia’s employment total was down 11,700, or 0.8 percent, from June, according to figures reported by the Virginia Employment Commission.
Each of the other nine metro areas reported growth from June to July, led by Staunton (up 2.9 percent), Blacksburg/Christiansburg (2.7 percent) and Roanoke (2.2 percent).
(Staunton was the only one of the metro areas in Virginia where total jobs in July 2020 were higher than in July 2019. Northern Virginia had the biggest drop, shedding 121,300 jobs, or 8 percent, from a year before.)
Statewide, total employment grew by 9,300 (0.2 percent) to 3,775,000 from June to July, although it remained down by 284,100 (7 percent) from a year before.
July’s statewide non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate of 8 percent was an improvement from 8.2 percent a month before but was up from 5 percent in July 2019.
Locality-by-locality jobless rates are slated to be released this week.
