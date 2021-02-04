The Northern Virginia Transportation Alliance, which advocates for regional transportation solutions, has added three new board members.
The new members are Renee Hamilton, the CEO of Trip II LP, which owns and operates the Dulles Greenway; Daniel Flores vice president of regional government relations for the Greater Washington Board of Trade, and Charlie Windle, vice president, Northern Region, for Luck Stone.
"All three new board members bring extensive experience working on regional transportation issues in the DC area," said Jason Stanford, president of the transportation alliance. "I am extremely appreciative that they were willing to serve on the Alliance’s board of directors and look forward to working with them to improve transportation in our region."
