Novant Health's Haymarket Medical Center and Prince William Medical Center in Manassas have been recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the educational arm of the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) civil rights organization.
Haymarket Medical Center and Prince William Medical Center were among less than 500 healthcare facilities from across the nation – and just three facilities in Northern Virginia – to be named “Leaders in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality.”
“We’re proud to be recognized for our organization’s unwavering commitment to our core values of diversity and inclusion,” said Stephen Smith, MD, president and chief operating officer, Haymarket Medical Center and Prince William Medical Center. “This shows our community that all are truly welcome in our facilities and that we care about each person.”
The designation was published in the 2020 Healthcare Equality Index (HEI), which evaluates healthcare facilities' policies and practices related to the equity and inclusion of their LGBTQ patients, visitors and employees.
Both Novant Health UVA Health System facilities received perfect scores in the following areas: non-discrimination and staff training; employee benefits and policies; patient services and support and patient and community engagement.
Novant Health UVA Health System does not exclude, deny benefits to, or otherwise discriminate on the basis of race; color; religion; national origin; culture; language; physical or mental disability; genetic information; age; sex, including pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions; marital status; sexual orientation; gender identity or expression; socioeconomic status; or source of payment.
“Our organization’s commitment to diversity and inclusion applies to more than increasing our understanding of the LGBTQ community, as we strive to elevate their healthcare experience,” said Karyn O’Brien, Novant Health UVA Health System senior director, behavioral health and diversity and inclusion. “We are dedicated to creating an open, supportive and inclusive environment, where all patients, community members and team members feel valued.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.