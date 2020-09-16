Northern Virginia Community College has partnered with Prince William County, the city of Manassas, Virginia Career Works and the SkillSource Group to help community members affected by COVID-19 return to work by receiving free education and workforce support services.
Prince William and Manassas are using a combined $1.9 million from the CARES Act to launch the ELEVATE program to provide free resources for displaced workers and help businesses train their workforce.
- How to apply: Visit https://vcwnorthern.com/elevate/
Participants can start their training at no cost at Northern Virginia Community College in areas such as information technology, healthcare, professional education and English language skills. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most courses will be offered virtually; however, for courses in areas such as healthcare, in-person training options may be offered in heavily monitored and sanitized settings at the college’s Manassas campus
This partnership also offers participants a complete range of services, including support services such as transportation and stipends, job placement services, and in some cases a guaranteed interview with a local employer.
The grant cycle for participants will run until Dec. 31, but funds are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
“These resources will not only help residents get back to work, but also return to the workforce armed with new skills and abilities that will help them advance in their careers, be more productive, and help make our economy more resilient,” said Christina Winn, executive director of the Prince William County Department of Economic Development.
Program participants will have access to interview preparation and job placement assistance after the completion of their training at NOVA.
