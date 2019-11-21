Arlington’s office-vacancy rate continues to see improvement on a year-to-year basis, but there have been several upticks in various corridors of the community.
The overall vacancy rate for the third quarter of 2019 was 16.2 percent, according to data from CoStar reported by Arlington Economic Development. That’s a decline from a rate of 18 percent a year before.
Most corridors of the county saw lower year-over-year vacancy rates, but the Clarendon/Courthouse and Virginia Square sectors saw slight increases.
The overall vacancy rates remain higher than historic norms, but are below their peak of about 20 percent recorded several years ago.
