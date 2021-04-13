Oh! Market in Manassas recently opened a mini food court with take-out options for sushi, Korean cuisine and Mexican-fusion dishes.
K-Bop, Wasabiko and Taco-Chinoz are food court vendors specific to Oh! Market only. K-Bop serves traditional Korean cuisine, sushi is served from Wasabiko, and Mexican-fusion dishes are created by Taco-Chinoz.
Oh! Market stocks a variety of international grocery items from many cultures, like the Caribbean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, Central and South America, Southeast Asia, India, the Middle East and more.
“Our mini food court gives our customers a taste of some of the international flavor to our market,” said Sean Oh, general manager of Oh! Market.
Oh! Market also features a fish market, that’s housed in a connected, expansive, walk-in space where customers can watch seafood preparation.
Oh! Market, founded by veteran international grocer Man Oh, opened its Manassas location last fall.
(0) comments
