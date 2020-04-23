OmniRide will further reduce its Express commuter bus services as of Monday, April 27, due to low ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Express ridership has dropped by approximately 90%, OmniRide will continue to operate a few core commuter routes that are serving essential personnel, according to a news release.
As of Monday, April 27, the following changes are in effect:
OmniRide routes that will operate on regular schedules:
All Metro Express, East–West Express, Local, and OmniRide Access Paratransit services
OmniRide routes that will operate on Friday schedules:
OmniRide routes that will NOT operate as of April 27:
Dale City – Mark Center
Dale City – Pentagon – Rosslyn/Ballston
Gainesville – Washington (Route 611)
Haymarket – Rosslyn-Ballston (Route 622)
Lake Ridge – Mark Center
Lake Ridge – Pentagon-Crystal City
Lake Ridge – Washington
Manassas – Pentagon (Route 602)
Manassas – Washington (Route 601)
Montclair – Washington
South Route 1 – Pentagon – Washington
Stafford – Pentagon (Route 942)
Stafford – Washington (Route 543)
Tysons – Woodbridge
Further reducing commuter bus service will enable OmniRide to limit the exposure of frontline providers to the virus, while also using limited financial resources, officials noted.
OmniRide previously reduced Express bus service due to the pandemic March 25. Fares are free on OmniRide Local and Metro Express services during the pandemic to minimize interactions between bus operators and riders and allow customers to board quickly and self-distance more effectively. Commuters on OmniRide Express buses must pay fares using a SmarTrip card because OmniRide is not currently accepting cash.
OmniRide is sanitizing buses frequently with hospital-grade cleaners to protect public safety. The Transit Center lobby is closed to the general public, and many OmniRide staff members are teleworking when possible to comply with government orders to travel only when absolutely necessary. Bus operators are wearing face masks in compliance with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control. Riders are encouraged to wear face masks and to practice social distancing on buses.
OmniRide will continue to monitor ridership levels and may make additional changes in the future. Riders are encouraged to subscribe to OmniRide’s Rider Express alert system at OmniRide.com. For up-to-date information on OmniRide services, visit OmniRide.com or contact Customer Service at 703-730-6664 or Omni@OmniRide.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.