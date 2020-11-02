An online meeting slated for Saturday, Nov. 7 will provide residents an update to the Comprehensive Plan revision that aims to guide future development in McLean’s central business district.
The draft plan “retains the neighborhood-serving aspect of the downtown area, but identifies the center of the downtown as an area of taller mixed-use buildings that create a sense of vibrancy,” said Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) in a statement inviting those interested in the process to participate in the forum, to be held from 9 to 11 a.m.
“Development intensities would taper away from the core area,” Foust said.
(Full details on the proposal, and the upcoming forum, can be found on the Website at https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/planning-development/mclean-cbc-study.)
That latest revision to the 72-page document guiding the planning process occurred on Oct. 5, based on comments received at an forum held in early August.
“A signature urban park is expected to be a major placemaking element in the center” of the commercial corridor, Foust said.
That proposed park, ranging in size from a half-acre to two-thirds of an acre, likely would be dependent on whether county-government officials can convince property owners to consolidate smaller lots into bigger parcels for redevelopment purposes.
The last significant county-government review of the Comprehensive Plan as it relates to central McLean came more than two decades ago. The current effort, which began with a series of workshops in the summer of 2018, has focused on future planning and development, design standards, public facilities and transportation.
County officials hope to have a final proposal ready for vetting in the spring of 2021.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.