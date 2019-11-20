Pennywise Thrift Shop, which has been closed since late January because of a fire, will reopen with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. at its new storefront at 214 Dominion Road, N.E.
The store since 1961 had operated out of historic, circa-1894 Bouton’s Hall at 144 Church St., N.E., but closed Jan. 24 after an electrical fire that occurred after a large tree fell on power lines connected to the building. The blaze caused about $25,000 worth of damage.
Pennywise is staffed by 140-plus volunteers from Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, who each year put in a total of more than 20,000 hours of service. Pennywise provides affordable clothing and housewares to about 2,400 people annually who are economically vulnerable.
Proceeds from Pennywise go to support many local charities, including the Committee for Helping Others, FACETS, Hope for Humanity, Lamb Center, Brightpaths, Samaritan Ministry and more.
