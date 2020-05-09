State officials have released new details for businesses hoping to reopen May 15. But Northern Virginia leaders continued discussions Saturday regarding a potential delay in lifting any restrictions in the region until later in the month.

General guidance notes physical distancing, face coverings and routine cleaning of high contact areas.

Restaurants will be limited to outdoor dining at up to 50% capacity, with six feet between parties, as well as physical distancing from persons on public sidewalks.

Menus will need to be disposable and discarded after each customer. Condiments won’t be allowed on tables.

At farmers markets, employees and vendors must wear face coverings. Those handling money should wash their hands between every transaction.

Retail stores are allowed up to 50% of their occupancy. Fitting rooms will be closed. Employees will have to wear face coverings and will have to clean all high touch surfaces at least every two hours.

Gyms will be limited to outdoor instruction. No more than 10 participants will be allowed for any class, and everyone has to keep 10 feet apart. Outdoor pools can reopen, but only for lap swimming in designated lanes.

Salons, barbershops, spas and tattoo shops can reopen by appointment only. Employees and patrons must wear a mask and services can only be provided if you can do it without removing the customer’s mask.

The state will require salons to keep a list of names and contact information for each client, along with the date and time of service, presumably for contact tracing if an outbreak is suspected.

You can download the full guidance below.