Planet Direct, a direct mail production company, has moved into new headquarters in Innovation Park just outside Manassas, where it plans to create 100 jobs.
The company, previously located on Coppermine Drive, now occupies 115,000 square feet at 11050 Challenger Court. The expansion will retain 130 jobs in addition to creating the new jobs, as it seeks to become one of the largest direct mail manufacturers in the Mid-Atlantic.
“We are most excited about the efficiency, safety and expansion capacity that will come with our new building,” said Ryan Gutman, president of Planet Direct. “Innovation Park offered us a strategic location to meet the specific needs of a manufacturing business, and the county was able to meet our critical timelines. Our new address is easily accessible and is among prominent corporate neighbors in an ideal setting.”
Planet Direct has operated in Prince William County since 2008, and after more than a year of COVID-19 construction challenges, opened its new headquarters last weekend.
“Most of our staff live in Prince William County, and it was important for us to stay here with an objective of retaining our staff after the move,” Gutman said.
Planet Direct is a full-service production facility, specializing in offset printing, data processing, personalization and lettershop services for direct-mail products.
Christina Winn, executive director of the Prince William County Department of Economic Development, said the company’s capital investment would total about $15 million. “By expanding their business here in Prince William County, Planet Direct is offering our residents good jobs and providing a direct impact to our local economy.”
Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler said in a news release that the new headquarters is an example of what the county is trying to achieve in its strategic plan “that encourages a resilient economy focused on creating and maintaining jobs, expanding the commercial tax base, and enhancing the quality of life for our residents.”
Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson praised Planet Direct for remaining in the county. “Innovation Park continues to offer Prince William County companies an environment that promotes growth,” she said.
