A popular Leesburg breakfast and lunch spot is going all in, moving into a larger space, expanding its hours and transitioning to full tableside service.
And did we mention ... Leesburg’s only rooftop bar?
Buford’s Biscuits, a favorite of several Washington Commanders players, is moving a block north from 15 Loudoun St. into the former home of Cocina on Market at 7 W. Market St., according to co-owner Charles Schech.
Since opening amid the pandemic in 2020, Buford’s has been operating Thursday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until sold out on any given day, a not uncommon occurrence). In the new space, Buford’s will keep those hours while adding Friday and Saturday dinner service and transitioning entirely to sit-down, tableside treatment.
“A lot of our guests have always wondered why we close at 2 p.m. We've been limited in the amount of food that we can prepare and the capacity as a whole for the restaurant,” Schech, who owns Buford’s along with his partner, Lauren Barrett, told InsideNoVa. “We're always working many hours after 2 p.m., getting ready for the next busy day. The new location will give us the capability to expand our menu and offer our guests a great dining experience.”
Schech and Barrett intend to make primo use of downtown Leesburg’s only rooftop dining and drinking space by decorating with plants, greenery and a new bar. The fourth-floor outlay overlooks Market and King streets and the Loudoun County Courthouse, choice real estate in downtown Leesburg.
Guests can expect collaborative cocktails with Loudoun County distilleries Catoctin Creek and Flying Ace, Schech said.
Appalachian roots
Buford’s is known for its traditional (and rather substantial) cathead biscuits, which are dropped and baked in a pan versus being uniformly cut. Per the owners, their Southern biscuits “act as a simple vessel for butter, jams and gravies or the outer layer to a delectable fried chicken or Virginia ham sandwich.”
Menu items like a Nashville hot chicken biscuit, biscuits and gravy and breakfast sandwiches run from roughly $12-$15.
“The most popular menu item is ‘The Cure,’ a fried chicken biscuit with Tillamook cheddar cheese, sausage gravy and a poached egg,” Schech said. “‘The Nashville’ is a close second and still one of my favorites.”
As for the new dinner offerings, “think Southern soul food, fried chicken, mashed potatoes, collard greens,” Schech said, adding that Barrett is in the process of finalizing the menu, which includes roughly 75 percent local products from places like Baker’s Farm, Beechwood Orchards, Misty Meadow Mushroom, Lost Corner Farm, Whiffletree Farm and AR’s Hot Southern Honey.
Buford’s Biscuits is a nod to Barrett's father, Buford, and an homage to the family’s roots. “[Buford] is from a small Appalachian town in Southwest Virginia named Clintwood,” the restaurant’s website states. “It was here that … [Lauren’s] Mamaw Nina and family on both sides learned from their elders the beauty and simplicity of Appalachian cuisine which would eventually be passed down to her and her sister.”
Local love
Buford’s has become a fast favorite of several NFL players with the Commanders, notably quarterback Carson Wentz, who mentioned the restaurant in a Washington Post profile last year.
“[Wentz is] a genuine, amazing guy with the sweetest family. The Washington Post had an article where Chase Roullier is credited [with] introducing Carson to Buford’s,” Schech said. “Since then, we've been ecstatic to cater the quarterback meetings and serve [offensive lineman] Charles Leno, [quarterback] Sam Howell and others.”
Mainstays in the Loudoun County hospitality scene, Schech and Barrett have worked individually over the past decade at hotspots like The Wine Kitchen, Salamander Resort, Catoctin Creek Distillery and Monk’s BBQ.
Schech gave special praise to the West Market Street building’s previous tenant, Chef Jason Lage of Market Table Bistro in Lovettsville and Market Burger in Purcellville. Schech said Lage helped Buford's transition into the new space.
"Jason is an extremely talented chef, and he loves the quality of food that Buford's serves," said Schech. "His beliefs in serving local are as serious as ours, so we get along extremely well."
For the next month, Schech and Barrett will be busy renovating and organizing their new digs. They're eying an early-April opening, just in time for the annual Leesburg Flower and Garden Show, which draws an estimated 40,000 attendees throughout the weekend.
"Lauren and I couldn't be happier to find a long-term location in downtown Leesburg," Schech said. "Its always where we've wanted to be."
