Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.