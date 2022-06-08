The U.S. Postal Service is set to launch same-day and next-day delivery options for business customers.
The agency kicked off the new service with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday at the Prince William Post Office in Woodbridge.
“USPS Connect provides businesses of all sizes an affordable and reliable solution to meet consumer demand for fast delivery,” the agency's Virginia District Manager Gerald Roane said in a news release. “These new same-day and next-day delivery options will be a game-changer, especially for small businesses who rely on affordable delivery options.”
The new delivery options are part of the Postal Service’s "Delivering for America" 10-year plan to achieve financial sustainability.
Some of the new delivery options include:
USPS Connect Local: Offers affordable next-day service in all locations, with same-day delivery, Sunday delivery and pickup options in select locations. The option includes USPS Connect Local Mail, an affordable first-class mail option for documents up to 13 ounces.
USPS Connect Regional: Provides next-day regional entry and delivery of certain packages. Businesses should consult with USPS representatives to identify the entry points and options that work best for them. Most packages will be delivered the next day within a specified region.
USPS Connect Returns: Allows businesses to offer their customers convenient returns, with free pickup by their carrier or drop-off at a nearby post office.
Find out more at uspsconnect.com.
