The Prince William Chamber of Commerce is seeking candidates to apply for the president and CEO position that is open following the retirement of Debbie Jones, the chamber announced in a recent news release.
The Board of Directors voted and approved a Transition Committee that has worked to secure a search firm and develop the description and requirements for the position. The chamber has retained Anissa Starnes with Arkansas-based YGM, Total Resource Campaigns, LLC to manage the nationwide search. YGM specializes in the total resources of chambers of commerce through strategic revenue alignment and executive searches, according to a news release.
The Prince William Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit organization covering the Prince William Region which includes Prince William County, the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. The chamber and its members represent nearly 70,000 employees.
Candidates can review the job description online via pwchamber.org.
Interested candidates are required to submit a letter of interest, resume/CV, and salary requirements to Anissa Starnes, IOM at PW@ygmtrc.com by Aug. 29.
The chamber represents nearly 70,000 employees and serves a voice for the county’s business community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.