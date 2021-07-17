Copy of Page 13 PW Chamber.jpg

Gayle Whitlock (left) prepares to accept the gavel from 2020-21 Prince William Chamber of Commerce chair Kathie Johnson. Whitlock was installed as chair for 2021-22.

 Prince William Chamber of Commerce

Gayle Whitlock of Whitlock Wealth Management was installed as chair of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce for the 2021-22 year at the chamber’s annual meeting at the Farm Brewery at Broad Run last month. 

The event, with a theme of “Unmasking the Future,” was attended by over 200 chamber members. Bernie Niemeier, president and owner of Virginia Business Magazine, installed the new members of the executive committee and board of directors. 

Kathie Johnson, president of Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, and 2020-21 chair recognized several individuals for their dedication to the chamber and assistance during the past year.

  • Chamber Member of the Year: Jinnae Monroe from Professionals by Design

  • Behind the Scenes Business of the Year: Imagine Inc.

  • Behind the Scenes Individuals of the Year: Three Leadshare group chairs – Joe Turpin, New Media Horizons LLC; Greg Ballard Great Ventures LLC/Five C Consulting, and Jason Knight, Loudoun Insurance Group & Sweet Julia Grace Foundation. 

  • Chairman's Award: Chamber staff – Anita Duecaster, Suzanne Lewis, Ross Snare, Margeaux Clark, Heather Stietzel, Nicole Andres and Colleen Chaplin

In addition to Whitlock, other officers who were installed for the 2021-22 year were:  

  • Immediate Past Chair: Katherine Johnson, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

  • Chair-Elect: V. Rick Nishanian, Vanderpool, Frostick & Nishanian, P.C.

  • Chair-Elect Nominee: Gary Jones II, Virginia National Bank (Formerly The Fauquier Bank)

  • President & CEO: Debbie Jones, Prince William Chamber of Commerce

  • Treasurer: Martin Nohe, Appliance Connection

  • Secretary: Dr. Stephen Smith, Novant Health UVA Health System

  • General Counsel: Andrea Morisi, Farrell & Croft PC

The following directors were also installed: 

  • Ashley Arnold, NOVEC

  • Radhika Bajaj, Bookworm Central

  • Kimberly Bradford, John Marshall Bank

  • Xiao-Yin Byrom, Tang’s Alteration-Bridal/Bespoke

  • Jacque Connor, George Mason University Science & Technology Campus

  • Gary Corbitt, Able Moving & Storage Inc.

  • Steve Danziger, BAE Systems

  • Russ Gestl, Buchanan Partners

  • Jonathon Guepe, Apple Federal Credit Union

  • Matt Guilfoyle, Prince William County Schools, Communications & Technology

  • Troy Hill, Iron Mountain Data Centers

  • Christopher Himes, City of Manassas Park

  • Harry H. Horning II, Harry H. Horning Financial Services

  • Michael Houston, Houston Consulting Group & Associates LLC

  • Michael Kalish, Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh P.C

  • William Karlson, KO Distilling

  • Ian Lovejoy, Reliant Hiring Solutions

  • Steve Liga, ACTS-Action in Community Through Service

  • Brent McKenzie, Transurban North America

  • Jinnae Monroe, Professionals By Design

  • Traci Morris-Cole, I-95 Business Parks Management LLC/Mid-Atlantic Acquisition LLC

  • Sherman Patrick, Compton & Duling LC

  • Miguel Pires, Zandra’s Taqueria

  • Blair Pritchard, Dominion Energy

  • Patrick Small, City of Manassas

  • Jen Snitselaar, Potomac Mills  

  • Erika Spalding, Didlake, Inc.

  • Amy Tanner, United Bank

  • Colin Thornell, Micron

  • Michael Whitlock, Transaction Expert

  • Charlene Wilkins, Northern Virginia Community College

  • Pam Wingfield, Employment Enterprises Inc.

  • Christina Winn, Prince William County Economic Development

  • Truett Young, Stanley Martin Companies

