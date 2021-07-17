Gayle Whitlock of Whitlock Wealth Management was installed as chair of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce for the 2021-22 year at the chamber’s annual meeting at the Farm Brewery at Broad Run last month.
The event, with a theme of “Unmasking the Future,” was attended by over 200 chamber members. Bernie Niemeier, president and owner of Virginia Business Magazine, installed the new members of the executive committee and board of directors.
Kathie Johnson, president of Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, and 2020-21 chair recognized several individuals for their dedication to the chamber and assistance during the past year.
Chamber Member of the Year: Jinnae Monroe from Professionals by Design
Behind the Scenes Business of the Year: Imagine Inc.
Behind the Scenes Individuals of the Year: Three Leadshare group chairs – Joe Turpin, New Media Horizons LLC; Greg Ballard Great Ventures LLC/Five C Consulting, and Jason Knight, Loudoun Insurance Group & Sweet Julia Grace Foundation.
Chairman's Award: Chamber staff – Anita Duecaster, Suzanne Lewis, Ross Snare, Margeaux Clark, Heather Stietzel, Nicole Andres and Colleen Chaplin
In addition to Whitlock, other officers who were installed for the 2021-22 year were:
Immediate Past Chair: Katherine Johnson, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Chair-Elect: V. Rick Nishanian, Vanderpool, Frostick & Nishanian, P.C.
Chair-Elect Nominee: Gary Jones II, Virginia National Bank (Formerly The Fauquier Bank)
President & CEO: Debbie Jones, Prince William Chamber of Commerce
Treasurer: Martin Nohe, Appliance Connection
Secretary: Dr. Stephen Smith, Novant Health UVA Health System
General Counsel: Andrea Morisi, Farrell & Croft PC
The following directors were also installed:
Ashley Arnold, NOVEC
Radhika Bajaj, Bookworm Central
Kimberly Bradford, John Marshall Bank
Xiao-Yin Byrom, Tang’s Alteration-Bridal/Bespoke
Jacque Connor, George Mason University Science & Technology Campus
Gary Corbitt, Able Moving & Storage Inc.
Steve Danziger, BAE Systems
Russ Gestl, Buchanan Partners
Jonathon Guepe, Apple Federal Credit Union
Matt Guilfoyle, Prince William County Schools, Communications & Technology
Troy Hill, Iron Mountain Data Centers
Christopher Himes, City of Manassas Park
Harry H. Horning II, Harry H. Horning Financial Services
Michael Houston, Houston Consulting Group & Associates LLC
Michael Kalish, Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh P.C
William Karlson, KO Distilling
Ian Lovejoy, Reliant Hiring Solutions
Steve Liga, ACTS-Action in Community Through Service
Brent McKenzie, Transurban North America
Jinnae Monroe, Professionals By Design
Traci Morris-Cole, I-95 Business Parks Management LLC/Mid-Atlantic Acquisition LLC
Sherman Patrick, Compton & Duling LC
Miguel Pires, Zandra’s Taqueria
Blair Pritchard, Dominion Energy
Patrick Small, City of Manassas
Jen Snitselaar, Potomac Mills
Erika Spalding, Didlake, Inc.
Amy Tanner, United Bank
Colin Thornell, Micron
Michael Whitlock, Transaction Expert
Charlene Wilkins, Northern Virginia Community College
Pam Wingfield, Employment Enterprises Inc.
Christina Winn, Prince William County Economic Development
Truett Young, Stanley Martin Companies
