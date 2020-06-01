Small business owners in Prince William County have until the end of Friday, June 5, to apply for an emergency relief grant of up to $10,000 due to COVID-19.
The grant funding can be used for expenses such as payroll, rent and insurance, e-commerce equipment, expanding websites and online sales capabilities, according to the county’s economic development department.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has allocated $5 million for this program from federal relief funding.
The county’s Industrial Development Authority will offer 500 grants of $7,500 for businesses with three to 20 employees, and 125 grants of $10,000 for businesses with 21-50 employees.
Businesses must have gross receipts less than $1 million to be eligible. Businesses that apply will have to provide financial information that will be public record under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, said Christina Winn, the county’s economic development executive director.
In addition, businesses must agree to report on spending and to return money if the business closes within three months of receiving the grant or if the business leaves Prince William County in the first year after receiving the grant.
Staff will review applications and if there are more applications than funding, a random drawing will determine which businesses receive a grant. Because hotels, restaurants, retail and personal service establishments have been hit hard, their application will be placed in the random drawing two times, Winn said.
Her department is also working to promote the county’s economy and is offering free business counseling.
The board of supervisors dedicated $5 million of the $41 million in federal funding to offer small business grants. The overall $41 million is from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and can cover necessary spending from March 1 through Dec. 30 that is related to the pandemic.
In addition to the small business micro-grant program, the Board of County Supervisors decided to spend $8 million for an emergency housing assistance program that can cover rent, mortgage or utility payments; and $2 million for social services costs related to the pandemic.
To apply for a small business micro-grant, visit https://www.visitpwc.com/dedresources/grants/
